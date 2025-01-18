Sirens sounded Saturday afternoon in Eilat and the Arava region, after the Houthi rebel group launched a missile from Yemen towards southern Israel.

The missile was successfully intercepted by the IAF prior to entering Israeli territory. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

The siren was the second in a single day: On Saturday morning, sirens sounded in Jerusalem and central Israel, due to a missile launched by the Houthis towards Israeli territory. That missile was also successfully intercepted by the IAF.

However, during the siren and shortly thereafter, Ben Gurion International Airport suspended takeoffs and landings. Activity resumed shortly thereafter.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that no one was injured by the missile itself, but that several people suffered shock and others were injured while running for shelter.

Israel Police received reports of fallen shrapnel in two areas: near the town of Bar Giyora, in a parking area, and near a gas station at the entrance to Mevo Beitar, on Route 375. Police urged the public to distances themselves from the scenes and follow instructions.

"Israel Police asks all residents to avoid gathering around the sites of the hits, in order to prevent danger to lives and unnecessary injuries and in order to not disrupt the sappers' and police officers' work," a statement read.