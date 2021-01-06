Watch: Protesters break into Capitol

Capitol on lockdown after protesters break in. Pence evacuated.

Tags: Capitol Building
Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Trump supporters clash with police in Washington
Trump supporters clash with police in Washington
REUTERS/Leah Millis

The Capitol is on lockdown and the House and Senate in recess after protesters stormed the Capitol building.

Some senators and congressmen have been evacuated, as has VP Pence.

A 6 pm curfew has been instituted in Washington DC.



top