The Capitol is on lockdown and the House and Senate in recess after protesters stormed the Capitol building.
Some senators and congressmen have been evacuated, as has VP Pence.
A 6 pm curfew has been instituted in Washington DC.
Watch: Protesters break into Capitol
Capitol on lockdown after protesters break in. Pence evacuated.
Trump supporters clash with police in Washington
REUTERS/Leah Millis
