The man arrested for planning to attack a Taylor Swift concert originally had another target in mind - the Israeli embassy in Vienna.

According to the Washington Post, Beran Aliji thought of several possble targets, such as a Shiite mosque or Kurdish diplomats.

His attack was inspired by Islamic State media and a lengthy spell of depression and obsession with his own death.

The planned attack included the use of homemade explosives among the tens of thousands of fans queuing up outside the concert. Investigators found refined chemicals and equipment during a rate of his house.