Taylor Swift, archive
Taylor Swift, archiveCourtesy

The man arrested for planning to attack a Taylor Swift concert originally had another target in mind - the Israeli embassy in Vienna.

According to the Washington Post, Beran Aliji thought of several possble targets, such as a Shiite mosque or Kurdish diplomats.

His attack was inspired by Islamic State media and a lengthy spell of depression and obsession with his own death.

Related articles:

The planned attack included the use of homemade explosives among the tens of thousands of fans queuing up outside the concert. Investigators found refined chemicals and equipment during a rate of his house.