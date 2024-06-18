According to the German-Turkish SPD businessman Vural Öger (he said this during a meeting with Turkish businessmen in Germany), “what Süleyman started with the siege of Vienna we will achieve with our women”. At the time it was dismissed as a provocation. Then, on the 333rd anniversary of the Battle of Vienna against the Turks, Vienna's Cardinal Schönborn said: “Will there be an Islamic conquest of Europe? Many Muslims want it and say: Europe is at the end”.

Now the government survey causing a stir:

“Muslims are a majority in Vienna schools.” Der Standaard reveals it. Thirty-five percent of public school students in Vienna are Muslim. The percentage of Catholic students in comparison: 21 percent. Christoph Wiederkehr, deputy mayor of Vienna, presented the data.

The first impression you have when you arrive in Vienna is that of entering a museum. The city is clean, the imperial palaces well-kept, customers and waiters in the cafés seem to have been there for centuries, like stuffed birds. But behind the facade painted for tourists, the country is changing so rapidly that in a few years no one will remember what it was like.

Christian Klar, principal of a middle school in Vienna, has just explained how some students now convert to Islam to avoid being bullied by the now majority group within the school. “I got a textbook that says on the back, ‘Islam will win. Some even say openly: 'We will have more children, it's just a matter of time.'"

In Western Europe, an unprecedented demographic, cultural and religious transformation is underway which is giving rise to new political forces. A landslide victory for the far right is expected in the September parliamentary elections in Austria. “Historical peoples in a number of cities, districts and departments feel in the minority, where the demographic change in Europe is extremely spectacular,” wrote the French philosopher Alain Finkielkraut.

The Krone Zeitung published impressive data in the case of constant immigration: "In 2046, one Viennese in three will be Muslim." What we see in schools today will be extended to the whole of society.

When the pro-Hamas groups call a demonstration in front of the Vienna Cathedral, they do so for a specific reason. This story is not an Agatha Christie mystery, with the culprit discovered in the last chapter. We are the guilty ones.

Hermann Broch, the great Viennese Jewish writer of the “Sleepwalkers”, wrote: “Only he who has a purpose fears danger, because he fears for the purpose.” We no longer have a purpose and we no longer fear anything.

Imre Kertész, the great Hungarian writer who won the Nobel Prize for Literature and was deported to Auschwitz and Buchenwald, in his book “Den sista tillflykten”, The Last Refuge, attacks "the Europe that produced Hitler" and which today "opens the doors to Islam”, complicit in “suicidal liberalism” and “stupid democracy”, victims of “lies” and “total self-abandonment”.

Kertész launched his last, fatal sinister premonition about the Europe he cared so much about:

"It always ends the same way: civilization reaches a stage of maturation in which not only is it unable to defend itself, but in an incomprehensible way it adores the enemy".

Vienna's Reumannplatz, which takes its name from the Jewish mayor Jakob Reumann, is known by tourists for the Amalienbad, the large art deco style swimming pool. However, the Antonskirche with its green dome goes almost unnoticed at the end of the square between two blocks of houses. On the dome is depicted Saint Anthony of Padua, the holy intercessor in case of infertility.

For months, the brick wall in front of the entrance portal of the church has been smeared with Islamic writings and no one seems to care: "Islam will win, with you or without you".

Someone will care one day.

