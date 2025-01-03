The Givati Brigade's combat team, under the direction of Division 162, is operating in the Jabaliya area to locate weapons, neutralize terrorists, and destroy terror infrastructure.

This week, the forces conducted searches of a structure which was previously used as a Jabaliya school, but which is now used for terror activity. In that structure, the forces found many weapons throughout the floors of the campus.

During another search conducted by the forces in the area, an RPG rocket launcher was found inside a child's bed in a building adjacent to the school.

In drone footage from the area of operations, terrorists were identified and neutralized as they were seen planting an explosive device just meters from the forces. The terrorists were eliminated, and the explosive device was dismantled.