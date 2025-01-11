As part of the Givati Brigade’s operations in the Jabaliya area, soldiers identified several terrorists moving in the vicinity.

Using drone reconnaissance, the soldiers identified three terrorists who approached and hid in a nearby structure. The terrorists then tried to attack the soldiers using a shaft inside the structure.

In the released footage, one of the terrorists armed with a weapon is visible inside the structure.

The troops fired and eliminated two of the terrorists who were hiding. The third terrorist was then eliminated in a targeted operation conducted by Givati Brigade soldiers.