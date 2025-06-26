Lieutenant Colonel (res.) A., an Air Force pilot who led the opening sortie of Operation Rising Lion deep in Iran, shared for the first time the personal letter he wrote to his family after the fighting concluded.

A. was the first pilot to enter enemy territory as part of the opening airstrike and took on the most dangerous mission of the sortie.

Knesset member Matan Kahana, A.'s friend, published the letter on social media after receiving approval from the officer.

“Lieutenant Colonel (res.) A., a kibbutznik from the north and a dear friend, led the first planes that entered deep into Iran,” Kahana wrote. “I was told that his briefing before the fateful flight was special. I asked him to share what he sent to his family when the ceasefire began, and he agreed.”

A. approved the publication and requested to add a message: "Please, please, no politics. With me in the formation were kibbutzniks, settlers, moshavniks, and urbanites. As you know so well - the beautiful Land of Israel. Despite the fear and concerns, we looked to the right and left and charged together at the enemy. Historic moments, a special feeling."

In the letter to his family, A. added: "There will be plenty of time to share experiences, to laugh, and to cry… but I waited two weeks to share. In the opening sortie, I was chosen to lead a formation of dozens of planes. We were the first to enter deep into Iran. I was in the first plane of the first formation, and that’s how I received the most dangerous mission.”

"During the days before, I didn’t have the courage to write a farewell letter," he continued. "I don’t know why, something inside me didn’t let me focus on that, and I knew I would do everything to complete the mission and return safely."

He also wrote: "The greatest challenge I had was giving confidence and calm to the formation I was leading. At the end of the briefing, I chose to read a few words from a song I really love to the wonderful group with me. I kept this note in my pocket throughout the war, and I promised myself that instead of a farewell letter, I would send you the note and song when I return healthy and safe. Thank God we returned safely!"

In the note, A. kept the lyrics of the song: "At midnight, they rose and struck at the edge of the world like sons of fire, they felt they flew afar to restore the dignity of man."