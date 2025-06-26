Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday admitted to "serious" damage inflicted upon Iran's nuclear sites during the recent 12-day conflict with Israel, signaling a significant setback for the Islamic Republic's atomic program, AFP reported.

The admission comes as Tehran begins to assess the full impact of the hostilities.

"A detailed assessment of the damage is being carried out by experts from the Atomic Energy Organization (of Iran)," Araghchi was quoted as having told state television.

He elaborated on the implications of the destruction, stating, "Now, the discussion of demanding damages and the necessity of providing them has been placed as one of the important issues on the country's diplomatic agenda."

Araghchi emphasized the severity of the situation, adding, "These damages are serious, and expert studies and political decision-making are underway at the same time."

The Iranian minister's remarks appear to corroborate earlier statements from US President Donald Trump, who had repeatedly stated that US airstrikes, conducted in support of ally Israel against Iranian nuclear facilities, had "obliterated" the sites.

Araghchi also firmly dismissed any suggestions that Iran is preparing to resume nuclear negotiations with the United States in the wake of the recent conflict.

"Some speculations about the resumption of negotiations should not be taken seriously," Araghchi declared, adding, "I would like to state clearly that no agreement, arrangement or conversation has been made to start new negotiations. No plan has been set yet to start negotiations."

His comments come two days after US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, said that the US and Iran are already in the early stages of renewed discussions over Iran’s nuclear program.

“The conversations are promising. We’re hopeful,” Witkoff told Fox News, adding, “Now it’s time to sit down with the Iranians and get to a comprehensive peace deal.”

In his comments on Thursday, Araghchi also confirmed that a bill suspending cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog has now become "binding" after successfully passing through Iranian lawmakers and receiving approval from a top vetting body.

"The bill that was approved by (parliament) and has been approved by the Guardian Council today... is binding on us and there is no doubt about its implementation," he affirmed, according to AFP. "From now on, our relationship and cooperation with the (International Atomic Energy) Agency will take a new form." This move signals a further hardening of Iran's stance on its nuclear program and its relationship with international oversight bodies.