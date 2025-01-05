Troops from the Givati Brigade, operating under the command of the 162nd Division, eliminated the terrorist Sa’ed Saeed Zaki Dahnoun last week in close-quarters combat. He was a Company Commander and Deputy Head of the Rocket Array in the northern Gaza Strip for the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

Sa'ed infiltrated Israeli territory and participated in the brutal massacre on October 7th. Additionally, he planned and led several ambushes against our troops in the Beit Lahia area.

In footage from the operation, documented by Israeli troops, two terrorists, including Sa'ed, are seen covered in blankets as they advance toward the troops under the cover of rain and darkness. In a swift target engagement, the troops eliminated Sa'ed. Following his elimination, the other terrorist who advanced alongside him surrendered to the soldiers who had encircled him.

The terrorist was apprehended by the soldiers and brought into Israel for further investigation. During his apprehension, an improvised explosive device carried by the terrorists was located.