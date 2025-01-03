Syria’s newly formed government is under fire following the announcement of proposed changes to the school curriculum. Critics have voiced concerns that the amendments, which some perceive as introducing an Islamist bias, could reshape the country’s educational framework, CNN reported Thursday.

Details of the changes were posted on the education ministry’s official Facebook page, according to the report.

Among the modifications are alterations to certain phrases: “path of goodness” has been replaced with “Islamic path,” and the phrase “those who are damned and have gone astray” now explicitly refers to “Jews and Christians,” reflecting a strict interpretation of a Quranic verse.

Additionally, the definition of “martyr” has shifted from someone who died for their homeland to someone who sacrificed their life “for the sake of God.” Entire chapters, such as one on “the origins and evolution of life,” have been removed altogether.

Although it is unclear whether these changes have been implemented, they are intended to affect students aged 6 to 18, according to CNN.

The adjustments have sparked significant debate online. While some citizens welcomed revisions that distanced the curriculum from former President Bashar Al-Assad’s regime, others condemned the religious modifications as divisive and exclusionary.

The current education ministry took office last month after Assad’s overthrow by rebels led by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), a group originating from a former Al-Qaeda affiliate, Al-Nusra Front, from which it later broke off.

HTS leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, now Syria’s de facto leader. has recently emphasized efforts to dissociate the group from its Al-Qaeda roots, promoting a vision of a government centered on tolerance and inclusivity. At the same time, he also recently said that the new Syrian regime will operate according to Sharia law.

Amid the backlash, the ministry attempted to downplay the changes, stating, according to CNN, “The curricula in all schools across Syria remain unchanged until specialized committees are formed to review and audit them.”

In a statement, Education Minister Nazir Mohammad al-Qadri clarified that the ministry’s actions were limited to removing content that glorified the deposed Assad regime and replacing images of the regime’s flag with those of the Syrian revolution’s flag in textbooks.

Al-Qadri added that the amendments corrected “inaccuracies” in the Islamic education curriculum, citing the “misinterpretation of some Quranic verses” under the previous regime.