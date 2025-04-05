The Paratroopers Brigade, under the command of the 210th Division, continues defensive activity in Syria to remove threats to the State of Israel and specifically to the residents of the Golan Heights.

This week, the troops conducted a targeted raid on a Syrian outpost that previously served as a headquarters for a unit of the former Syrian regime. At the site, the troops found and dismantled out-of-service tanks, armored personnel carriers, and artillery used by the former Syrian regime.

In addition, the troops located and confiscated additional weapons, including mortars and dozens of rockets.

Earlier this week, Israeli airstrikes struck multiple military sites in Syria that Turkish teams had reportedly inspected in recent weeks as part of Ankara’s strategic evaluation for a potential defense initiative in the war-torn country, according to four sources with knowledge of the matter who spoke to the Reuters news agency.

The targeted locations included the T4 and Palmyra air bases in Homs province, as well as the main airport in Hama province—sites Turkey had considered using under a proposed joint defense framework aimed at increasing its presence in central Syria.