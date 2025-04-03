Security sources on Thursday morning said that the IDF strikes in Syria on Wednesday were intended to prevent the intended Turkish takeover of the targeted area.

On Wednesday night, the IAF struck the remaining military capabilities in the Syrian Hama and T-4 military bases, alongside additional military infrastructure in the Damascus area.

The sources noted that the military airports, Tadmor and T-4, were completely destroyed in the strike - including their planes, radar systems, control towers, parking areas, and storage - and that the runways are no longer usable.

In addition, forces from the IDF's 474th Brigade operated in the Tasil area in southern Syria, confiscating weapons and destroying terror infrastructure. During the operations, a number of armed suspects fired towards the IDF forces inthe area. The forces responded with fire and eliminated a number of armed terrorists in strikes from the ground and air.

Defense Minister Israel Katz will hold a meeting Thursday to discuss Turkey's attempts to take over parts of Syria. Among those expected to attend the meeting are IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, the IDF's intelligence chief, and the Northern Command chief. Israel is not interested in entering into conflict with the Turkish army, but is determined to clarify that threats from Syria towards Israel are unacceptable.

Katz also said that Israel sent Syria's new president a clear message: "If he allows anyone to change the situation in Syria in order to threaten Israel, he will pay the price."