Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu met on Friday in Budapest with the leadership of Hungary's Jewish community.

Prime Minister Netanyahu's said at the opening of the meeting, "Today the Jewish people possess great power, and that power allows us to ensure the eternity of Israel. That is the moment in history at which we stand now, a war on seven fronts for the eternity of Israel — and we are winning that war. With God's help, we will complete that victory in the near future. That victory also compels us to return all of our hostages. Until today, we have returned 147 of them alive, 196 in total, and we are determined to also return all the rest. At this very moment, our fighters are in combat, putting pressure on the monsters of Hamas.”

“By the way, I wholeheartedly believe that we will succeed. We will not give up on any of them,” he stressed.

“I wish to express my gratitude to you for upholding Jewish awareness, Jewish education, support for the State of Israel here. And I would like you to know that we are also active here, through the government that I lead and Minister May Golan. I have noted all the issues we have discussed with the Government of Hungary — an annual grant by the Government of Hungary to the fund that deals with heirless property; the renovation of the Jewish University; the renovation of the Jewish Hospital in Budapest; the establishment of the Hungarian Cultural Center in Jerusalem; and the return of heirless Jewish property. Madam Ambassador, you have much work to do here. With God's help, we will proceed with that as well," said Netanyahu.

The leadership of the Hungarian Jewish community told Netanyahu,"Hungary today is the safest place in Europe for Jews, and it can honestly be said that a person who grew up and was educated in Hungary could not recall a period of time when the Jews have received such respect and great appreciation, and felt so safe — and that during a time when darkness covers the earth. The fondness and appreciation that a leader like Viktor Orbán has for you also sends a message to all the people of Hungary".

Rabbi Slomó Köves, chief rabbi of the EMIH community, added, "We are proud of the work you both do, and the work that you do [addressing the Prime Minister's wife]. We appreciate the Prime Minister and know it would not have been the same without you. Where do you get this strength?"

The Prime Minister's wife replied, "First of all, thank you for this question. It's a question I ask myself every day. I will try to make it simple because the answer is complex. The answer is the power of faith. First of all, I have faith in my husband, the Prime Minister, that he has to carry out this important mission. I believe that what he does is actual Kiddush HaShem [sanctifying the Lord's name], and that he has to rescue that nation. Certainly during the hard times. And that our sons and I are also making a sacrifice, because this is the nation of Israel and the State of Israel.”

“This is the faith, especially when there is providence from above that also helps, and I also try to exercise my own power of action, be it in the frame of my work as a psychologist in the Jerusalem Municipality, a children's psychologist, and my work in other places including a Chabad school. I am a part of the Psychological Service, I also work at Beit Hanan, and the day-by-day mission is to help the children of Jerusalem and their families, which gives me a great deal of strength,” she added.

“But beyond all that, and beyond all those hours of work, I'm also doing a lot for the hostages, the families of the hostages, the IDF soldiers and many other causes. During these times I am mostly focused on the hostages and the families, and whatever I am capable of doing, including from the standpoint of emotional support for the families. The power of faith. I believe that he who has faith will eventually be rewarded".

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife visited the Shoes on the Danube Promenade memorial in Budapest, together with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his wife Anikó.

Following the reciting of Kaddish by Peter, a Holocaust survivor, the two leaders and their spouses placed wreaths to commemorate the Jews who were murdered on the banks of the river, and held a minute of silence in memory of the victims.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife arrived in Hungary on Thursday and were welcomed by Orban, his wife, and an honor guard, at a ceremony in Budapest.

During the ceremony, Israel's national anthem, Hatikva, was played.

Following the ceremony, Prime Minister Netanyahu met with Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok at the Presidential Palace. The two discussed increasing cooperation between the two countries in the fields of security, economy, and energy.

Netanyahu will remain in Hungary through the end of the weekend.

