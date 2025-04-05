Azerbaijan's security service on Saturday revealed that it foiled an attempt to assassinate the country's chief rabbi, Rabbi Shneur Segal.

According to the report, drug trafficker Agil Aslanov was sent as an emissary of the Iranian Quds Force to carry out the attack. Aslanov met an IRGC commander last fall, receiving "precise instructions" for how to carry out the assassination.

Aslanov agreed to murder Rabbi Segal in exchange for $200,000, official Azerbaijani sources said.

In January, Azerbaijani security thwarted the assassination plan alongside a plan to attack an educational institution in Azerbaijan.

Aslanov, who is Georgian, was arrested and charged with attempts to carry out a terror attack. Rabbi Segal told the Washington Post that he was informed of the plan to assassinate a "religious figure" from local news outlets. But he said that, "Jews live in tranquility and without fear" in Azerbaijan.