Troops of the IDF's 36th Division have returned to operate in the Gaza Strip and began their activity in the Morag Corridor, where IDF troops are operating for the first time.

These activities are part of broader IDF operations both within the Gaza Strip and in additional arenas.

As part of the activity, the division's troops are operating in Rafah to locate and dismantle remaining terrorist infrastructure in the area.

So far, the troops have located weapons and eliminated dozens of terrorists with the support and guidance of the division's Fire Control Center.

An IDF spokesman stressed: "IDF troops continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect the citizens of the State of Israel."