Syrian rebel leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammad al-Julani, has said that the new Syrian regime will operate according to Sharia Law.

Speaking in Damascus, al-Julani said that the regime's morality police will operate under the Minister of Internal Affairs and be under the supervision of religious clerics and mullahs.

The morality police's job will be to ensure that the public implements Sharia Law, and in doing so, it will prioritize the path of "dawah," proselytization and education, instead of operating through force.

This is because the way of brute force "shows our inability to convey Sharia to the people," he explained.

However, al-Julani added, the new regime will not hesitate to use force against those who attempt to prevent it from implementing Sharia Law. "The jihad is obligatory for this reason," he stressed.