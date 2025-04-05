Israeli airstrikes this week struck multiple military sites in Syria that Turkish teams had reportedly inspected in recent weeks as part of Ankara’s strategic evaluation for a potential defense initiative in the war-torn country, according to four sources with knowledge of the matter who spoke to the Reuters news agency.

The targeted locations included the T4 and Palmyra air bases in Homs province, as well as the main airport in Hama province—sites Turkey had considered using under a proposed joint defense framework aimed at increasing its presence in central Syria, said the report.

The developments highlight escalating friction between Israel and Turkey as they navigate a complex post-Assad landscape in Syria. Islamist factions, long opposed to the previous regime, assumed control after Bashar Al-Assad was removed from power in December, raising concerns in Jerusalem over the potential implications for its security.

Despite Turkish assurances to the United States that its increased involvement in Syria does not threaten Israel, Israel views Turkey’s deeper role with skepticism—particularly over fears of advanced military assets being positioned within striking distance.

One regional intelligence official quoted by Reuters described the Israeli strikes on Wednesday as “a tough message that Israel won’t accept the expanded Turkish presence.” The official added that T4 suffered heavy damage, rendering the site “totally unusable.” Another planned Turkish inspection of the base was aborted after the strikes occurred.

Turkish teams had previously assessed the condition of runways, hangars, and operational infrastructure at the targeted sites, according to the same official, two Syrian military sources, and another Syrian source familiar with the visits. All sources spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the information.

Turkey’s Defense Ministry responded to inquiries by stating, “Reports and posts regarding developments in Syria—whether real or alleged—that do not originate from official authorities should not be taken into consideration, as they lack credibility and may be misleading.”

Syria’s defense ministry did not issue a statement.

Security sources in Israel said on Thursday that the IDF strikes in Syria were intended to prevent a planned Turkish takeover of the targeted area.

Syria's Foreign Ministry criticized Israel's strikes in the country, claiming that Israelis are "intentionally attempting" to upset stability in the area.

In a statement, the Ministry said that the attacks constitute "an unjustified escalation which is an intentional attempt to undermine the stability in Syria."

Meanwhile, the Turkish Foreign Ministry escalated rhetoric on Thursday, calling Israel “the greatest threat to regional security.”

Turkey has upped its criticism of Israel's counterterrorism operations. Earlier this week, the Turkish Foreign Ministry criticized Israel’s strikes against Hezbollah terrorist targets in Lebanon.

“These attacks have once again exposed Israel's flagrant disregard for international law and its ongoing threat to the region's security and stability. The international community must stand united against Israel's efforts to create a perpetual state of conflict in the region,” it said.

In response, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement of its own, “While violently suppressing his own citizens and carrying out mass arrests of political opponents, [President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan presumes to preach lofty values to the international community.”

“In Erdogan’s Turkey, there is no justice, no law, and no freedom. Israel does not need Erdogan’s ridiculous moral sermons. Israel acts to defend itself and its citizens against real threats and actual attacks — and it will continue to do so,” it added.

Erdogan has increased his verbal attacks on Israel since the start of the war in Gaza on October 7, 2023. The two countries had been on track to restore strained ties before Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel.

Last month, the Turkish President described Israel as a "terror state" after it launched surprise strikes on terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip.

"The Zionist regime has once again shown that it is a terror state that feeds on the blood, lives and tears of the innocent with its brutal attacks on Gaza last night," Erdogan said.

The Turkish President has also openly expressed support for Hamas. Last April, he met then-Hamas political bureau leader Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul, who was later eliminated by Israel in Tehran.

Weeks after meeting Haniyeh, Erdogan boasted of the fact that more than 1,000 members of Hamas were being treated in hospitals across Turkey and also took issue with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ reference to Hamas as a terrorist organization.

