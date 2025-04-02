For Matan, the term "steped on a mine" became his life.

He was fighting in Gaza in November 2023 when he actually stepped on a live mine. His leg blew up, and he flitted in and out of consciousness while combat medics tied a tourniquet, administered whole blood, and carried him on a stretcher to meet the army chopper.

Matan, who finally received a hi-tech prosthetic, recounts: "There was an explosion, burning pain - and then numbness. I thought I was dying, but here I am. Since then, my life has just been rehabilitation".

Matan and almost 1500 other soldiers suffered high-level traumatic injuries at war, and the recovery lasts many months past the news article announcing their critical condition. Shomrei Yisrael has a list of 60 soldiers who are rehabilitating from war injuries.

Whether sitting lonely in a rehab center or at home unable to work, they need help making Pesach this year. Matan shares: "The immense help I received last Pesach from Shomrei Yisrael was a personal salvation, and I am depending on it this year as well".

