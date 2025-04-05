The head of the ISA's Jewish Department referred to suspects in Judea and Samaria as 'Shmucks' and stated that they are to be detained even without evidence for a few days.

In a conversation, which was exposed by Kan, the official was heard telling the YAMAM national counterterrorism unit commander, Deputy Commander Avishi Moalem: "Put them in detention cells, with mice."

Deputy Commander Moalem was placed on forced leave.

During the conversation, the ISA official added: "We always want to arrest them for interrogation, as much as possible. See how ISA conducts investigations with them. We arrest those shmucks even without evidence for a few days."

Moalem warned: "They will tear us apart for this." The ISA official replied: "It is under the aegis of the head of the ISA and Defense Minister."

Up until the publication of the report, no official comment was received from the ISA or from the Israel Police.

The Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, responded: "This is a seismic event. The head of the Jewish Department must be fired tonight. I will approach the Prime Minister to request that the head of the ISA be summoned for clarification. The Jewish department in the ISA, under Ronen Bar, is acting like a mafia organization, unlawfully pursuing settlers, treating the heroic IDF soldiers from Judea and Samaria as 'death squads', and fabricating cases against an outstanding police officer, Deputy Commander Avishi Moalem, the commander of the YAMAM, who refused to comply with the mafia-like demands of the ISA due to his loyalty to the law and his refusal to violate it."

"The investigations team acted as an executive arm of the ISA, fabricating a case against Moalem. This is a direct continuation of the ISA's espionage against the police and the prison service. We must put an end to the lawlessness under the guise of law."