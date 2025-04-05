Israel Police on Saturday publicized the name of an additional suspect in the Qatar Gate affair: Israeli businessman David Saig was interrogated this week on suspicion of contacting a foreign agent.

Saig is a businessman with connections in Gulf countries, and his name came up in the evidence as someone who apparently is in contact with some of those involved in the affair.

Attorney Ori Ben Asher responded: "He is a law-abiding citizen who never committed a crime and who has no connection to the suspicions being investigated in the affair."

Earlier this week, police released Zvika Klein, editor of the Jerusalem Post, who was investigated as part of the Qatar Gate affair. Klein had been under house arrest.

Klein was released without any restrictive conditions, but his mobile phone was taken and is still held by the police without a warrant.