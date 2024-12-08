The rebels who succeeded in overthrowing the Assad regime after more than 13 years of war broke into a broadcast on Syrian state television this morning (Sunday).

The rebels stood in front of the camera wearing civilian clothes and without weapons a part of their efforts to portray themselves as civil activists and not just as rebel soldiers.

"The city of Damascus has been liberated and the dictator Bashar al-Assad has been overthrown and all oppressed detainees have been released from the regime's prisons," the rebels said.

They also said in the brief statement: "The operations room of the Liberation of Damascus calls on fighters and civilians to protect the property of the free Syrian state. Long live free Syria for all Syrians, of all their ethnicities."