Yocheved Lifshitz, who was kidnapped by Hamas to Gaza on October 7, 2023, and was freed after 17 days, on Saturday night lit the fourth candle of Hanukkah at the start of the Hostages' families rally at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv.

Lifshitz’s husband, Oded, remains in captivity.

After the candle lighting, the crowd stood for a moment of silence in memory of Hannah Katzir, who was also kidnapped to Gaza on October 7 and released the following month. Katzir passed away at the age of 77 this past week.

"I am Yocheved Lifshitz, the wife of Oded Lifshitz who was kidnapped. I was kidnapped from my home with great brutality, and for 17 days, I was in the tunnels of the Hamas murderers. The 449 days that have passed are now one painful day until all our hostages return. A minute of silence in memory of Hannah Katzir, whose heart could not bear the pain, and the loss of her husband, Rami, and her son Elad, who was murdered in Hamas captivity , like 30 other hostages."

Yocheved’s son, Yizhar Lifshitz, added, "We, all the families of the hostages, are working for the return of all our hostages and for the welfare of all the victims of October 7. Each one in their own way and with respect. But sometimes there are little people casting a large shadow, a sign that the sun is setting. Every person has their light, and every hostage has their own light. In our kibbutz, as children, we made a torch on a stick with a candle and a cellophane decorating it. Each one is a small light, and together we are a strong light."

"Our strength is in our unity, and now the fates of our hostages are being written. We empower those making the decisions to bring back all our hostages now," he added.