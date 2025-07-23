One year after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the US Congress, families of hostages held by Hamas have returned to Capitol Hill, urging American and Israeli leaders to secure a deal for their release.

In July 2024, families gathered on the Capitol lawn with cautious optimism as negotiations for a hostage release appeared imminent. That deal ultimately fell through, resulting in further casualties and continued anguish for relatives.

Now, amid renewed diplomatic efforts and reports of progress, the families are once again appealing for immediate and decisive action.

The event included banners bearing messages such as “Only a hostage deal can save us from this hell” and “How many more days will this be our reality?” Collages of the 50 remaining hostages, a sign marking 656 days since their abduction, and images of the tunnels where six hostages were reportedly killed served as visual reminders of the ongoing crisis.

American Keith Siegel, who survived captivity in Gaza, emphasized the dangers hostages currently face as fighting continues in areas where he himself was once held: “When I was in captivity, I was held in central Gaza, in Deir al-Balah—exactly where the military has now expanded its operations. I was held there with other hostages. I am here to say, without hesitation: this fighting puts the lives of the hostages at risk every single second. Every moment without a deal puts them in greater danger. I was there and I know the reality the hostages are facing now. That’s why this moment is so dangerous—and so urgent.”

Anat Angrest, mother of hostage Matan Angrest, drew a comparison to a plea made by another hostage's family one year earlier, warning that history risks repeating itself: “Exactly one year ago today - 365 days ago - Alon Gat, the brother of hostage Carmel Gat, sat here, in this very spot, and warned us all. He said, ‘My sister’s life is in danger if an agreement does not get signed.’ Carmel Gat, together with five other hostages, were murdered just weeks later. Today, I say the same: My son’s life is in danger if an agreement is not signed. This is life or death. The hostages have no time. My son has no time. One year has passed, and we are still here. At exactly the same spot, asking exactly the same thing. We just want our loved ones back. We need to end this nightmare. Now.”

Lishay Miran-Lavi, whose husband Omri remains captive, directed a heartfelt message to the Trump administration, urging bold leadership and decisive action: “The Trump administration has proven it can move mountains when it decides to. Please, do it again. Use every tool, every ounce of leverage, every minute. Omri doesn’t have time. None of them do. This is not about politics. It’s about humanity. It’s about a four-year-old girl who just wants her father to kiss her goodnight. It’s about 50 lives. We don’t need more time. We need courage and leadership.”

Ronen Neutra, father of US-citizen Omer Neutra, reflected on the failed agreement from a year ago and the consequences that followed, as he urged negotiators not to let history repeat itself: “Exactly one year ago, on this very lawn, we stood on the verge of a deal. Instead, the deal fell through, the war escalated, and military pressure intensified. Six hostages at least three of whom were supposed to be freed were brutally murdered. Executed by their captors. It is day 656 of this endless war. And still, 50 hostages remain in Gaza. Once again, a deal feels within reach. Leadership has changed. Earlier this year, President Trump, together with Steve Witkoff and his team, successfully brought 33 hostages home. We cannot accept a future in which our children are left behind in Gaza. We need a deal not only for the living, but also for the dead. For the chance to say goodbye.”

Liran Berman, whose twin brothers Gali and Ziv were taken during the October 7 attack on Kibbutz Kfar Aza, emphasized their humanity and the urgent need to act before more time is lost: “My twin brothers, Ziv and Gali, are 27 years old. They were kidnapped from our home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza on October 7th, during the brutal Hamas attack that tore through our community, taking thousands of lives and destroying countless families. Ziv and Gali are much more than posters—they are symbols of resilience, unity, and hope. They are loved. They are generous. They are the light of every room they walk into. In January, at President Trump’s inauguration, we stood here and heard his promise that he and his administration would stand with us until the last hostage returns home. Now is the time to fulfil that promise - before it is too late.”