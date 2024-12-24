Chana (Hannah) Katzir, age 77, has passed away just over one year after her release from Hamas captivity.

Katzir was taken hostage by Hamas and released in November 2023 .

During her time in captivity, Katzir's medical condition deteriorated, and she was hospitalized following her return to Israel.

In December 2023, her daughter, Carmit Palty-Katzir, told Galei Zahal, "My mother's condition is considered serious. There has been a deterioration in her condition due to her time in captivity. She was kidnapped without heart issues, and now she has serious heart issues, due to the harsh conditions and starvation."