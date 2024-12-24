Chana (Hannah) Katzir, age 77, has passed away just over one year after her release from Hamas captivity.
Katzir was taken hostage by Hamas and released in November 2023.
During her time in captivity, Katzir's medical condition deteriorated, and she was hospitalized following her return to Israel.
In December 2023, her daughter, Carmit Palty-Katzir, told Galei Zahal, "My mother's condition is considered serious. There has been a deterioration in her condition due to her time in captivity. She was kidnapped without heart issues, and now she has serious heart issues, due to the harsh conditions and starvation."