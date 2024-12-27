Sirens were sounded early Friday morning, around 3:30 a.m., in many cities and towns across central Israel, the Shfela (Lowlands) and Judea following a launch from Yemen.

Residents reported interceptions.

The IDF Spokesperson Unit stated that one missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory.

Rocket and missile sirens were sounded following the possibility of falling debris from the interception.

Paramedics and EMTs from Magen David Adom provided medical treatment to approximately 18 people who were injured on their way to a shelter, as well as two people who were treated for anxiety. No reports of injuries from shrapnel have been received.

The Fire and Rescue Authority updated that no reports of unusual incidents have been received in the Dan District of central Israel.

Ben Gurion Airport was closed for arrivals for about half an hour following the sirens, before reopening.

The missile launch from Yemen came hours after Israel’s strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen .

According to an IDF statement, the targets that were struck by the IDF include military infrastructure used by the Houthi terrorist regime for its military activities in both the Sana’a International Airport and the Hezyaz and Ras Kanatib power stations.

In addition, the IDF struck military infrastructure in the Al-Hudaydah, Salif, and Ras Kanatib ports on the western coast.

On Wednesday evening, a UAV launched by the Houthi terrorist rebels in Yemen set off sirens in the Ashkelon area just as residents were lighting the first candle of Hanukkah. The UAV crashed in an open area and no one was injured.

