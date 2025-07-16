The Yemeni National Resistance Forces (NRF), which operate in Yemen in opposition to the Houthi terrorist rebels, seized a weapons shipment, apparently from Iran, which was destined for the terror group.

The shipment, the largest ever seized by the NRF, consisted of over 750 tons of munitions and hardware, including hundreds of advanced cruise, anti-ship, and anti-aircraft missiles, warheads and seekers, components, as well as hundreds of drone engines, air defense equipment, radar systems, and communications equipment.

According to the NRF, there were manuals in Farsi, and many of the systems were manufactured by a company affiliated with the Iranian Ministry of Defense that is sanctioned by the United States.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) noted that the actions of the NRF support the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) and are a direct reflection of their commitment to a safe Yemen, Red Sea, and Gulf of Aden.

Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of CENTCOM, praised the actions of the NRF, saying, “We commend the legitimate government forces of Yemen who continue to interdict the flow of Iranian munitions bound for the Houthis. The interdiction of this massive Iranian shipment shows that Iran remains the most destabilizing actor in the region. Limiting the free flow of Iranian support to the Houthis is critical to regional security, stability, and freedom of navigation.”