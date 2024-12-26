Initial reports of airstrikes on Sanaa and Hudaydah in Yemen.

The strikes were carried out during an address by Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi.

Yemini sources are accusing Israel of being behind the strikes, which hit the Sanaa International Airport, the port of Hudaydah, and a power plant in Haziz, south of the capital.

The Saudi Al Hadath network reported seven strikes in Sanaa and three in Hudaydah. The Hezbollah-affiliated al-Mayadeen claims that the Israeli strike targeted civilian infrastructure in coordination and with the support of the US and UK.