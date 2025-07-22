The IDF identified on Tuesday morning, shortly after 5:45 a.m., that a missile was launched from Yemen toward Israeli territory.

A few minutes later, sirens were activated in Gush Dan, the Sharon region, and the Shfela.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit later updated that the missile was successfully intercepted.

Magen David Adom reported: "Following the missile fire from Yemen toward Israel, at this stage, no calls have been received at MDA's 101 emergency hotline."

The IDF on Monday morning struck and dismantled military infrastructure belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime at the Hudaydah port.

Among the military infrastructure struck were engineering vehicles used to reestablish the port's infrastructure, fuel containers, naval vessels used for military activities and force against the State of Israel and vessels in the maritime zone adjacent to the port, and additional terror infrastructure used by the Houthi terrorist regime.

Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that "the IDF has just struck terror targets belonging to the Houthi terror regime at the port of Hudaydah, forcefully thwarting any attempt to restore terror infrastructure which we struck previously."

The Defense Minister emphasized, "As I have clarified in the past, Yemen is no different from Tehran. The Houthis will pay a heavy price for launching missiles at the State of Israel. We will continue to act at all times, everywhere, to protect the State of Israel."

Since the wave of attacks two weeks ago, the Houthis have launched two ballistic missiles toward Israel, both of which were intercepted.

They also announced the launch of drones toward Israel, though no sirens were triggered in response.