A UAV launched by the Houthi terrorist rebels in Yemen set off sirens on Wednesday evening in the Ashkelon area just as residents were lighting the first light of Hanukkah. The aircraft crashed in an open area and no one was injured.

Earlier in the day, shortly before 4:30 a.m., sirens sounded in central Israel, the coastal plain, and Judea due to a missile launched from Yemen. Residents reported hearing explosions.

The IDF updated that one missile from Yemen was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory. Sirens regarding rocket and missile launches were activated due to the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interception.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that MDA paramedics treated approximately nine people who were injured on their way to a shelter and two people who suffered from anxiety.

Following the sirens, arrivals at Ben Gurion Airport were suspended for about half an hour. One plane that was on its way to land at the airport changed its course to the north.

The mayor of Be'er Ya'akov, a city in central Israel located near Ness Ziona and Rishon Lezion, updated that a report was received about debris from the interception of a rocket that fell in the yard of a home in the center of the city.

No injuries have been reported.

Early Tuesday morning, sirens were activated in central Israel, the Shfela and in the Arad area following a launch from Yemen.

Residents reported hearing the sounds of explosions.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated, "Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago, a projectile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory."

"Rocket and missile sirens were sounded following the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interception," the IDF statement added.