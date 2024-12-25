Sirens were activated early Wednesday morning, just before 4:30 a.m., in central Israel, the Shfela (Lowlands), and in Judea after a rocket was launched from Yemen.

Residents reported hearing the sound of explosions.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory.

Sirens regarding rocket and missile launches were activated due to the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interception.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that MDA paramedics treated approximately nine people who were injured on their way to a shelter and two people who suffered from anxiety.

During the siren, a plane on its way to landing at Ben Gurion Airport changed course and flew towards the north.

Early Tuesday morning, sirens were activated in central Israel, the Shfela and in the Arad area following a launch from Yemen.

Residents reported hearing the sounds of explosions.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated, "Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago, a projectile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory."

"Rocket and missile sirens were sounded following the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interception," the IDF statement added.

Magen David Adom (MDA) stated that its paramedics provided medical treatment to over 20 people who were injured while heading to shelters and to people suffering from anxiety.

Among the victims is a 60-year-old woman who was seriously injured while heading to a shelter in Tel Aviv. MDA paramedics who arrived at the scene transported her, unconscious with a head injury, to Ichilov Hospital in the city.