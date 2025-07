תיעוד מתקיפת אוניית הסחר עליה השתלט שלטון הטרור החות׳י דובר צה"ל

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit released the first footage of the air force attack carried out last night in Yemen, including against the merchant ship GALAXY LEADER.

The ship, which was captured by the Houthi terrorist regime in November 2023, has since been used as a radar station to track vessels in international waters.

The attack was carried out in the Ras Isa port, under intelligence guidance from the Intelligence and Navy Branches.