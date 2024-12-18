Minister of Culture, Miki Zohar, requested from Minister of Finance, Bezalel Smotrich to revoke the budget of the Batsheva Dance Company, which is supported by the Ministry of Culture and Sports.

Minister Zohar's request comes after a number of complaints he received about the final segment in the company's new dance show, in which the dancers raised Palestinian flags in a blatant act of protest and insulted the audience at the show.

The Ministry of Finance has the authority to revoke budgets to institutions supported by the Ministry of Culture and Sport.

Minister Zohar wrote to Minister Smotrich: "I ask that you examine the case in depth and consider whether the Batsheva Dance Company, which is supported by the Ministry of Culture and Sports, violated the foundations of Budget Law 3(a) in this act of protest.”

"I am sorry to see that a year after the terrible massacre we have experienced in the history of our state, there are those who have already forgotten our hostages in the Hamas tunnels, have forgotten our brave soldiers who are fighting on all fronts, and are brazenly waving a flag that supports the annihilation of the State of Israel.”