Last night (Wednesday), the Samaria Theater, the first repertory theater in Judea and Samaria, was opened in a ceremony hosted by writer and media figure Shay Golden.

Attendees included cultural and theatrical dignitaries from Israel, such as chairman of the Israeli Council for Culture and Arts, Haim Perlok, artistic director and creator Nathan Ravitz, and Avigdor Kahalani, among others.

During the evening, the premiere of the play 'Journeys of Redemption' took place – a special production combining theater and music. The play, written and directed by Roi Malka, was presented in collaboration with the Andalusian Orchestra from Ma'alot Tur'an, which resumed performances for the first time since the outbreak of the war.

The artistic director of the theater is actor Nathan Ravitz, and the theater director is Hatuna Kipnis. Hadas Arnerich, representing the Shomron Community Center, also plays a role in the theater's management.

Samaria governor Yossi Dagan said, "Do you hear that noise? It’s another glass ceiling being shattered. This is a festive day not just for us, but for millions of citizens in Israel who will enjoy high-quality and diverse culture."

He added, "Samaria is becoming the cultural capital of Israel. The launch of the Samaria Theater is not just a significant event for the settlers; it's a joyful and historic day for millions of citizens across the country who have felt marginalized in the cultural arena. We are here with pride – not only consuming culture but creating it. From a love for the land, connection to heritage, and a spirit of unity, we are setting out on a new path that will bring the voice of Samaria to stages across the country."

Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar sent a recorded blessing stating, "The first performance at the Samaria Theater, what joy and pride. We worked hard to establish this theater, and I’m glad it’s happening. We do everything to ensure this important project continues to grow for the sake of the Land of Israel."

Perlok added, "Establishing anchor institutions for culture in Judea and Samaria is a national task. The Samaria Theater is part of the vision to strengthen the settlement both demographically and culturally. It will present the history, tradition, and culture of Israel and deliver the message across the country."

Kahalani said, "Culture belongs to you – this is an important step in deepening the roots in Judea and Samaria. There’s nothing like the devotion and love for the homeland of the residents of Samaria, and I’m proud to be here on this historic day."

Ravitz said, "Samaria is a place with a great story yet to be told on stage. We are here to bring the voices, the heritage, and the true Israeli spirit to the forefront."

Kipnis stated, "We are here on a true mission – a Jewish theater in the Land of Israel in Samaria, a leading professional theater. I feel an immense privilege to be part of its establishment."

Dr. Netanyahu praised the initiative: "I think this is a very commendable initiative, especially to have a new theater in the Land of Israel."

Stag added, "A Jewish theater in Samaria, with Jewish content and officially recognized by the Israeli government, is a giant leap forward."

Goldin concluded: "This is a very significant moment not just for Samaria, but for all of Israel. The story this area has to tell, and the audience that wants to hear it, will finally take the stage."