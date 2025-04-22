Minister Miki Zohar from Likud responded this morning (Tuesday) to the storm caused by the affidavit submitted by ISA chief Ronen Bar, in which he made severe accusations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the government itself.

"Ronen Bar took a political side and lost the trust he should receive," Zohar told Kan.

"From the moment the relationship between him and Netanyahu deteriorated in recent months, it suddenly seemed that he was adopting a left-wing approach. I can't pinpoint when the relationship began to deteriorate. His approach is political, Kaplanist, matching that of the Attorney General," Zohar added.

When asked why Netanyahu waited to dismiss Bar if he thought he failed to stop the Hamas attack, Zohar replied: "Exactly for the same reason that it didn't happen with former Chief of Staff Hertzi Halevi. We had discussions about this in the government, the decision was that since we failed too, we said that we would all correct it together. That is why we did not dismiss the head of ISA or Chief of Staff. There was an expectation that they would all resign before the investigations."

He said that the government will be held responsible, but in a different way. "The people elect their leaders. The Prime Minister is not the one to blame for Hamas' decision to attack Israel. Only the public can decide on the Prime Minister."