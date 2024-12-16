Defense Minister Israel Katz on Monday attended a meeting of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, claiming that Israel is "closer than ever" to a prisoner swap-ceasefire deal with Hamas.

He promised, "There will be a vast majority in support of the deal which is on the table. We are closer than we ever were - and it's better to speak less."

"I placed the hostages' return at the top of the Ministry's priority list. The Philadelphi Corridor and the Netzarim Corridor will not be an obstacle to implementing a deal. There is flexibility from the other side on these issues."

Regarding the Draft Law, Katz said, "My goal is 50% enlistment for the haredi sector, and that there be sanctions on both institutions and individuals."

"I went to a meeting with Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on the issue of the Draft Law, after there were ego games about who would go to who. It turns out that she sits in the Justice Minister's office in Tel Aviv. I told her that I want to pass a Draft Law in a a respectful manner."