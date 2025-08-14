בן גביר למחבל מראוון ברגותי: "מי שירצח לנו ילדים, אנחנו נמחק אותו" דוברות

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the Gannot Prison together with Israel Prisons Service (IPS) Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi and his team to closely monitor the worsening of the imprisoned terrorists' conditions.

At one of the isolation wings, Minister Ben-Gvir met the arch-terrorist, Marwan Barghouti, who is serving five life sentences.

Ben-Gvir confronted the terrorist and stated, "Whoever messes with the people of Israel, whoever murders our children, whoever murders our women, we will obliterate them. You will not defeat us."