הפגנת הפלג הירושלמי צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Demonstrators from the radical haredi Jerusalem Faction are protesting the arrest of draft dodgers and are blocking Route 4 in both directions near Bnei Brak in central Israel.

The demonstrators clashed with police, threw rocks at them, and called them "Nazis." The police declared the demonstration an unlawful gathering.

Due to the demonstration, Route 4 northbound is blocked from the Aluf Sadeh Interchange, and traffic is being diverted to Route 471. In the other direction, the highway is blocked from the Em Hamoshavot Junction, and traffic is being diverted into Petah Tikva.