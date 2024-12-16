The Hamas terror group is insisting on releasing a lower number of hostages than Israel demands, Channel 13 News reported.

According to the report, Israel is willing to compromise on many things, including the length of the proposed ceasefire, "but not on the number of hostages to be released."

On Sunday, Haaretz reported that the final number of hostages to be freed as part of the humanitarian phase of the deal remains uncertain.

Since discussions around a potential "humanitarian deal" began, several hostages who were expected to be included in the agreement have been killed while in captivity, according to the report. Furthermore, the condition of other hostages, who were not originally slated for release, has reportedly deteriorated.

Despite these challenges, sources estimate that the two sides may still be able to finalize an agreement in the coming weeks.