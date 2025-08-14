Danny Elgarat, the brother of Itzik Elgarat, who was abducted from Nir Oz on October 7th, 2023, and whose body was returned in the previous hostage deal, revealed on Thursday that the autopsy of his brother's body found that he was tortured to death in an interrogation.

"Itzik didn't die from a heart attack. His body arrived with many broken ribs as a result of external pressure to the chest, broken big toes, and a broken nose," Elgarat wrote.

He added, "The cause of death wasn't legally conclusive, but it was stated that such a scope of breaks in a living human could cause their death."

Dani Elgarat told the Knesset last month that his brother died of a heart attack in captivity while being interrogated by Hamas terrorists, who suspected he was a pilot.

"Yesterday, intelligence personnel came to see me and updated me on something new," Elgarat said. "My brother was held together with Edan Alexander, and one day, they took him out for interrogation. They suspected my brother was a pilot. He never came back from that interrogation."

"Edan asked where Itzik was, and they told him he had 'gone.' Itzik suffered a heart attack from the torture during the interrogation," Elgart recounted through tears.