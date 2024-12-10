Judith Raanan, the first woman to be released from captivity following the October 7 massacre, met with US President-Elect Donald Trump yesterday (Monday), the Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters announced.

During their meeting, Judith presented Trump with a drawing she had created and shared her experience of the kidnapping and captivity in Gaza.

Judith's main message to Trump was that she trusts him and asks that he do everything in his power to bring all the hostages home - the living for rehabilitation and the deceased for proper burial.

Judith and her daughter Natalie were released on October 20.

Just seven minutes after returning to Israeli territory, U.S. President Joe Biden called to speak with Judith and congratulated her on being reunited with her family. Judith responded: "The work has only begun - we must bring everyone home immediately."

Judith and her daughter Natalie, both dual US-Israeli citizens, were the first of the hostages to be freed in the weeks following their kidnapping during the October 7 masscare. The two are residents of Chicago and had been visiting family in Kibbutz Nahal Oz on the day of the attack.