The 146th Division, including forces of the 300th and 226th Brigades, are deployed along the western border in southern Lebanon.

These forces continue to operate to defend Israeli communities near the border in coordination with local defense units.

During their operations, the troops located and destroyed launchers aimed at Israeli territory, as well as a truck equipped with a missile launcher, mortars, dozens of rockets, crates of ammunition, and Kalashnikov (AK-47) rifles.

"The IDF operates in southern Lebanon in accordance with the understandings between Israel and Lebanon, while adhering to the terms of the ceasefire," an IDF statement read.

"It remains deployed in the area and will act decisively against any threat to the State of Israel and its citizens."

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל