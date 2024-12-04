The judges of the Jerusalem District Court ruled on Tuesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's testimony in the corruption cases against him will begin next Tuesday, at 9:00 a.m., at the Tel Aviv District Court.

The decision to move the location from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv was made following a recommendation from security officials.

At the same time, the panel of judges rejected Netanyahu's request to hold a hearing regarding the scheduling of the proceedings, stating that if he has any requests, he should submit them in writing by Wednesday. The pace of the testimony has yet to be determined.

Last week, Netanyahu filed a request with the court, asking it to hold a hearing to determine how many days per week he will testify in his trial.

At the start of November, Netanyahu’s defense team filed a request with the Jerusalem District Court to postpone his testimony in his corruption trials by two and a half months.

At the time, Netanyahu was scheduled to deliver his testimony beginning on December 2, meaning his request to delay the proceedings was only partially accepted, with the judges agreeing to postpone his testimony by only eight days.