The defense team of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu filed a request with the Jerusalem District Court to postpone his testimony in his corruption trials by two and a half months. Netanyahu is currently scheduled to deliver his testimony on December 2.

In their appeal to the court, the attorneys claimed that the security situation in recent months has prevented proper preparation for the testimony. They mentioned several significant events, including the elimination of Hamas military wing leader Mohammed Deif, the murder of the six hostages in Rafah, the escalation with Iran, and the rocket attack in Majdal Shams.

Additionally, Netanyahu's lawyers said that a constant presence in court could endanger his life and the lives of those present in the courtroom.

"These and other events have resulted in most of the dates intended for the preparation of the Prime Minister's testimony being canceled due to urgent security or political needs," says the request submitted to the court.

The lawyers added that in the past two months, it was almost impossible to hold preparation meetings with Netanyahu, emphasizing that "this short postponement will allow the defense to properly prepare for his testimony and will not harm the public interest."