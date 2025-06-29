US President Donald Trump on Saturday once again denounced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial.

“It is terrible what they are doing in Israel to Bibi Netanyahu. He is a War Hero, and a Prime Minister who did a fabulous job working with the United States to bring Great Success in getting rid of the dangerous Nuclear threat in Iran. Importantly, he is right now in the process of negotiating a Deal with Hamas, which will include getting the Hostages back. How is it possible that the Prime Minister of Israel can be forced to sit in a Courtroom all day long, over NOTHING (Cigars, Bugs Bunny Doll, etc.). It is a POLITICAL WITCH HUNT, very similar to the Witch Hunt that I was forced to endure,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“This travesty of ‘Justice’ will interfere with both Iran and Hamas negotiations. In other words, it is INSANITY doing what the out-of-control prosecutors are doing to Bibi Netanyahu. The United States of America spends Billions of Dollar a year, far more than on any other Nation, protecting and supporting Israel. We are not going to stand for this,” he added.

“We just had a Great Victory with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu at the helm — And this greatly tarnishes our Victory. LET BIBI GO, HE’S GOT A BIG JOB TO DO!” concluded Trump.

This marks the second time in three days that Trump has criticized Netanyahu’s trial. On Wednesday, Trump published a lengthy post on Truth Social in which he called the trial a "ridiculous Witch Hunt" and called for its immediate cancellation or a pardon for the Prime Minister.

The Jerusalem District Court on Friday rejected Netanyahu's request to cancel the testimony in his trial over the next two weeks, with hearings expected to take place on Monday and Wednesday - though the Monday hearing will be postponed to 11:30 a.m.

Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman explained in the decision that "the request to postpone the hearing, in its current form, does not present a basis or detailed reasoning that could justify canceling evidentiary hearings."

Following the rejection, Netanyahu submitted another request to cancel his testimony over the next two weeks, attaching a sealed envelope with details of his schedule for the upcoming week. The judges also rejected this request, stating, "The schedule presented does not contain data, details, or exceptional matters that could justify canceling hearings."