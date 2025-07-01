The US-Israel stealth mission to bomb Iran’s ensconced nuclear plants was a stunning achievement in both military might and in painstaking coordination between two world leaders. The logistics of this mission posed some of the most challenging conditions that anyone has ever faced in a military operation. Specifically, the US had to fly B-2 bombers with very heavy payloads along with over two dozen Tomahawk cruise missiles, and 125 U.S. aircraft to support the attack. And to reach their destination, they had to fly over Syria and Lebanon, and parts of Iraq, without being caught.

Such an operation required months and months of preparation. Certainly, Israel’s steady efforts to degrade the air defenses in Syria, Lebanon, and Iran paid off, and the mission was recognized as an achievement of epic proportion.

US cabinet members who participated in a phone call between Netanyahu and Trump immediately following the successful raid on Iran’s formidable nuclear facilities described the feeling as “cathartic.” For Bibi, it was the result of his 30-year relentless campaign against Iran, alerting the world to Iran’s existential threat to Israel and to neighboring countries.

The morning after the successful US-Israel covert mission to destroy Iran’s major nuclear plants, news reports showed Bibi standing at the Kotel holding a siddur as he expressed gratitude to Hashem for this extraordinary defeat of Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Not unlike the Battle of Jericho in the Book of Joshua, where the walls collapsed after the Israelites marched around the city blowing horns for six days, the walls of Fordow were blown apart by the bunker-buster 30,000 pound bombs, leaving the centrifuges and enriched uranium 235 isotopes (the fissile variant used in nuclear reactors and weapons) severely damaged.

Yet, amidst this legendary US-Israel joint strike on Iran’s redoubtable nuclear facilities, the war hero at the center of this mission - the person credited with making the courageous decision to start the Rising Lion operation, miraculously galvanizing President Trump to take an unprecedented military part in Israel’s existential battles - is the target of criminal prosecutions.

Not unlike the Dreyfus Affair, Netanyahu is being railroaded by his political adversaries for crimes he did not commit.

The reason for this is simple. Bogus charges were brought against the prime minister of the Jewish state to tie his hands so that he could not participate in judicial reform by preventing him from naming judges to serve on the bench. That is, to stay in office while these criminal trials were pending, Netanyahu had to sign an agreement that he would not appoint judges to the bench, lest it would appear as a “conflict-of-interest” because he himself was before the courts.

In short, this gambit of false charges were brought against the prime minister to prejudice him so that he would not be able to reign in the freewheeling judiciary enjoying undeserved power for far too many years.

Caught in this imbroglio of a long-standing fight between the judicial branch and the government, Netanyahu became a hapless victim. Even when he tried to replace the head of the Shabak, that, too, was deemed a conflict of interest.

Trump has shared a similar fate of politically-motivated witch hunts against him and recognized the travesty of justice. Even worse, this was being done to Israel’s prime minister while facing an existential fight for the survival of the Jewish state. So, shortly after the successful US-Israel strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities, Trump declared on Truth Social (his social media platform) that the US “won’t stand” for Netanyahu remaining on trial. In fact, Trump renewed his exhortation for all charges to be dropped. Preserving the same tone of urgency, he stated in his second social media posting: “LET BIBI GO, HE’S GOT A BIG JOB TO DO!”

In response, the head of the Israel Bar Association, Amit Becher, said - appallingly and with not a shred of evidence - that if Netanyahu had requested the US president to demand that the charges against him be dismissed, it would be a “criminal offense.” I raise the question, “Is this a threat?” Or is it a harbinger of a whole new set of charges to be brought against Netanyahu for alleged interference with a prosecution/obstruction of justice? If so, then Israel’s attorney general will need to subpoena Trump as a witness to verify whether or not Netanyahu cajoled, coopted, or suborned the US president to come to his aid?

Didn’t we learn our lesson in history? We suffered the destruction of the Holy Temple because of sinat chinam (baseless hatred of one Jew for another). We are now placing the security of the Jewish state at risk by demoralizing our truest war hero and military strategist, who has devoted himself tirelessly to strengthening the Jewish state on all its borders. And he has proven to be successful in degrading and weakening Iran’s defenses - destroying missile launches and eliminating entire teams of nuclear scientists and commandoes - and its major terror proxies.

We are a few weeks away from the Fast of the 17th of Tammuz, Shiv’ah Asar B’Tammuz, beginning the period of mourning for the Temples. We must course-correct so that we do not repeat a dismal history of destruction. The first step is to recognize “I am my brother’s keeper.” What that means is that I am not my brother’s prosecutor.

Netanyahu must be freed from the sinister, endless and ridiculous trials that have no merit or purpose other than to feed the self-serving agenda of those agitating vociferously against judicial reform and his government.

It’s time to remove the shackles from one of the greatest war-time leaders of the Jewish state. We owe that to Trump and, even more so, to ourselves.

Amy Neustein, Ph.D. (sociologist) is the author/editor of 16 academic books. Her most recent book, From Madness to Mutiny: Why Mothers are Running from the Family Courts -And What Can be Done about It, 2nd Edition, will be published by Oxford University Press in August.