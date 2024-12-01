Yael Alexander, whose son Edan was the subject of a recent Hamas video proving he is still alive, spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about her visit to President Isaac Herzog's residence following the release of the video.

"They embraced us, cried with us, watched the video with us," Yael said, referring to President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog. "They promised that they are with us and will not stop working to bring them back."

She recounted the moments when she first saw the video. "It was heartbreaking to see him after 421 days - but it was a good sign of life, and I am thankful that we have it."

Yael also reviewed the call she received from Prime Minister Netanyahu. "He told me that he is with me and that if there is one thing he will do, it will be to bring all the hostages back to their families."

"I believe he is sincere, and that now is the time to bring the hostages back. Everyone needs to understand that Edan is speaking for all the hostages and that now is the time to see them released."

Part of the video included Edan appealing to the incoming President Donald Trump. Yael thinks that the appeal to the USA represents a bipartisan opportunity in the transition between administrations. "Biden and Trump watched the video, and President Biden told me that he and Trump will work together to bring the hostages back. Everyone can see the urgency involved in saving these lives. Hopefully, they will bring them home soon."