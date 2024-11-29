The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit on Friday morning published data from Operation Northern Arrows, during which over 12,500 Hezbollah terror targets were struck, including over 1,600 military command centers and more than 1,000 weapons storage facilities.

According to the data, approximately 1,000 terrorist infrastructure targets were struck in the Beqaa Valley and approximately 360 terrorist infrastructure targets were struck in Beirut during the operation.

The Israel Air Force recorded 11,000 takeoffs for strikes in Lebanon and 14,000 fighter jet flight hours. The Israeli Navy conducted over 25,000 division-level targeted raids.

During Operation Northern Arrows, approximately 1,500 attack infrastructure targets of Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces were dismantled, over 160 military command centers were dismantled and approximately 150 weapons storage facilities were dismantled.

Among the 2,500 senior Hezbollah figures who were eliminated during the operation were the organization's leader Hassan Nasrallah and 13 senior members of the group’s leadership.

The operation resulted in the degradation of Hezbollah’s launch capabilities. According to estimates, Hezbollah has less than 30% of the UAVs that it possessed before the war.

Equipment seized by the IDF and the Enemy Assets Confiscation Unit of the Technological and Logistics Directorate:

Approximately 12,000 explosive devices, UAVs and weapons, over 13,000 anti-tank missile launchers, anti-tank missiles, rockets and anti-aircraft missiles, and over 121,000 communication devices, computers, electronic equipment, and documents. The total items that were confiscated is over 155,000.

credit: דובר צה"ל

