Forces from the IDF's Brigade 401 Combat Team continue fighting in the Jabaliya area in Gaza, as part of the operations carried out by the 162nd Division.

During operations this week, the IDF identified and documented a Hamas terrorist who was attempting to launch rockets towards Israeli territory. The terrorist was operating from a structure located near a weapons warehouse, where additional terrorists were barricaded.

The forces quickly acted alongside the brigade's fire team, eliminating the terrorists and destroying the weapons warehouse and the rockets.

"The IDF forces are operating within an urban, dense, and complex area, destroying terror infrastructure and neutralizing many explosives," the IDF stressed.

"Since the start of the operation, the forces have eliminated terrorists in close quarters clashes and with the precise guidance of IAF aircraft."