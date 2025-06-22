חילוץ האזרחים מלב ים דוברות המשטרה

A yacht arriving from Cyprus with 10 Israeli passengers on board, including small children, encountered distress at sea on Sunday morning, approximately five nautical miles west of the Haifa port.

According to a police spokesperson, the yacht's mast broke and remained hanging in the air, hindering the vessel's navigation and endangering the safety of those on board.

Israel Police maritime officers quickly deployed to the area, reached the yacht, and under challenging conditions, successfully rescued all ten passengers.

The passengers were brought safely to shore in good health. Police noted that the incident ended safely thanks to the swift and determined action of the maritime police unit.