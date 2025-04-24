Part of a building collapsed on Tzabar Battalion soldiers early Thursday morning.

The soldiers, who are part of the IDF's Givati Brigade, had spent the night in the building.

Six soldiers were affected by the building's collapse, all of whom were in the same area of the building. The soldiers succeeded in evacuating themselves from the building. None suffered injuries or required medical attention.

A military source reported on initial investigations, which revealed that the collapse was not due to gunfire or a terror attack, but caused by the building's faulty and old foundations.

The IDF has opened an investigation into the incident and is expected to examine additional buildings to ensure the welfare and safety of the troops on the ground.

Separately, the IDF and ISA announced Thursday morning that the forces struck terrorists who were operating in a Hamas and Islamic Jihad command and control center in the area of Jabaliya.

The command and control center was used by the terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

The terrorist organizations systematically violate international law, exploiting civilian infrastructure and the Gazan population as human shields for terrorist activity. The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip to protect the State of Israel.